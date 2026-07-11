Russian attacks across Ukraine kill at least 10, injure at least 80

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 10 people and injured at least 80 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 11.

Russia launched another overnight ballistic missile attack against Kyiv, injuring at least 11 people, including an 11-year-old boy, and damaging buildings across four districts of the capital, local officials said.

The attack was part of a broader overnight assault across Ukraine. Russia launched 12 missiles, including six ballistic missiles, alongside 121 attack and decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two guided missiles and 111 drones, while ballistic missiles, two guided missiles, and seven drones struck targets at 11 locations. Debris from intercepted targets fell at three additional sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, seven civilians were killed over the past day, including five in Bilenke and two in Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Another 21 people were injured as Russian forces shelled settlements across the region 44 times.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and three others were injured in Russian attacks targeting eight settlements across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 30 others were injured in Russian attacks on the regional capital, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 1,011 strikes against 51 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces damaged critical infrastructure, residential neighborhoods, 13 houses, a mobile communications tower, and a passenger bus.

In Sumy Oblast, six people were injured as Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks targeting 26 settlements, according to local authorities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were injured after Russian forces launched more than 30 attacks with drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs targeting four districts, local authorities said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 51-year-old civilian man was injured in an FPV drone attack on the town of Semenivka, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Russian forces also struck a farm in the Snovsk community with a Shahed-type drone, causing a fire that was later extinguished.