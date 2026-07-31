Russian attacks kill 9, injure 48 across Ukraine over past day as country reels from deadly mass strike

Russian attacks killed at least nine people and injured 48 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on July 31, as the country continued to recover from a deadly mass strike a day earlier.

Search-and-rescue operations continued for a second consecutive day in the city of Lviv in Lviv Oblast and the village of Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following Russia's large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on July 30. In addition to Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the attack also targeted Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts. At least eight people were killed and more than 50 injured in the strikes.

The following night, Russian forces launched another large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine, deploying 255 Shahed-type attack drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 195 drones over the country's north, south, and east, while 22 drones struck targets at 14 locations. Drone debris fell at four additional locations.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district over the past day, killing three people and injuring seven others, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russia also attacked Pavlohrad on July 30, killing two people and injuring five others, while strikes on the Synelnykove, Hrushivka, Hleiuvatka, and Kryvyi Rih communities injured one person, the governor added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 49 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing four people and injuring five others over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian strikes injured seven men aged 23, 28, 42, 48, 49, 51, and 63 in the Krolevets community, while another Russian drone attack injured two women aged 47 and 58 in the Romny community, the local military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people in the village of Vilshany, a 72-year-old woman in the city of Kharkiv, and a 43-year-old man in the village of Zolochiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were injured in Russian strikes, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person in Sloviansk, three in Kramatorsk, and another in Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia attacked the Semenivka community with Gerbera drones, injuring four people, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.