Russian glide bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv, killing at least 1, injuring at least 12, including child

A Russian glide bomb attacked the city of Kharkiv on July 25 killing at least one person and injuring another 12, including a child, local authorities reported.

The strike occurred at around 11:40 a.m. local time, targeting the Industrialnyi district of the city. The glide bomb hit a medical facility, breaking through the roof of the building, and a house nearby.

Four people were hospitalized, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In recent months, Moscow has been intensifying attacks against Kharkiv – Ukraine's second-largest city – which sits just over 20 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border, as well as against smaller settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast.

On July 24, Russia carried out another attack against Kharkiv, using two glide bombs. The strike injured over 40 people, as it targeted a residential high-rise building.