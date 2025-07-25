Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian glide bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv, killing at least 1, injuring at least 12, including child

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russian glide bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv, killing at least 1, injuring at least 12, including child
Photo for illustratie purposes. A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A Russian glide bomb attacked the city of Kharkiv on July 25 killing at least one person and injuring another 12, including a child, local authorities reported.

The strike occurred at around 11:40 a.m. local time, targeting the Industrialnyi district of the city. The glide bomb hit a medical facility, breaking through the roof of the building, and a house nearby.

Four people were hospitalized, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In recent months, Moscow has been intensifying attacks against Kharkiv – Ukraine's second-largest city – which sits just over 20 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border, as well as against smaller settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast.

On July 24, Russia carried out another attack against Kharkiv, using two glide bombs. The strike injured over 40 people, as it targeted a residential high-rise building.

Russia’s primitive glide bombs are still outmatching Ukraine’s air defenses, killing more civilians
When a glide bomb exploded at an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 8, the 13 dead, and 122 injured marked the highest number of civilian casualties in a Russian attack on Ukraine in almost two years. Despite being one of the most primitive and numerous weapons in the Russian Air Force’s arsenal, Ukraine’s sophisticated, Western-supplied air defense systems are still ill-equipped to deal with the threat they pose. Compounding the problem, Russia continues to modify and adapt its glide
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarKharkiv OblastGlide Bomb
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 25
Friday, July 25
Show More

Editors' Picks