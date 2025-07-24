Become a member
News Feed

Russian glide bombs strike Kharkiv residential high-rise building, injuring at least 33

3 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russian glide bombs strike Kharkiv residential high-rise building, injuring at least 33
Russian forces struck the regional cennter of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 24, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and it is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv on July 24, injuring at least 33 people, including several children, local authorities reported.

Among the victims of the attack are a 10-year-old girl, two teenagers, aged 17, while a one-month-old infant suffered an acute stress reaction.

Two Russian glide bombs struck the Shevchenkivskyi district at around 11:30 a.m. local time, targeting a high-rise residential building and civilian enterprise.

Some people remain trapped beneath the rubble of the multi-story building following the attack, while a separate hit on an industrial facility sparked a fire, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Emergency crews, including medical personnel, rescuers, and police, are working at the scene of the attacks.

The aftermath of the Russian glide bombs strike against the regional center of Kharkin, Ukraine, on July 24, 2025. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration)
"These are completely senseless strikes, with no military objective. It's clear that Russia's only goal is to continue its aggression and killing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"That is why we need support for our defense — robust air defense systems and expanded weapons production. All of this is essential to saving lives," Zelensky added.

In recent months, Moscow has been intensifying attacks against Kharkiv – Ukraine's second-largest city – which sits just over 20 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border, as well as against smaller settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast.

On July 18, Russian forces targeted a residential area in the town of Chuhuiv, injuring four people and damaging their homes.

Article image
UkraineRussiaWarKharkiv OblastGlide Bomb
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Editors' Picks