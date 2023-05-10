Russian forces shell Vovchansk, killing civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, killing a man, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary information, a woman may still be under the rubble. All emergency services are working on the site.

Vovchansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022. The city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the Russian border, have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Earlier the same day, Syniehubov said that Russian forces had attacked four districts in Kharkiv Oblast over the previous 24 hours, injuring three civilians.

The attacks reportedly damaged at least ten houses, an enterprise, outbuildings, and a garage.