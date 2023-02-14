Russian forces shell Kherson hospital twice on Feb. 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a medical facility twice in the southern city of Kherson, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 14.

According to the statement, the roof of one of the buildings was damaged and the windows were shattered by the blast wave and projectile shards.

At the time of the attack, 26 patients and 7 medical workers were in the hospital. Nobody was injured.

Kherson has come under daily artillery fire from the occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November.