At least 8 injured in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck Kyiv with drones overnight on Sept. 11, hitting a residential building and injuring at least eight people, officials reported.

The attack on Kyiv came as Russia launched at least 66 drones across Ukraine overnight, including more than 50 Shahed-type drones, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian defenses shot down or suppressed 62 drones, while four struck three locations.

Eight people were injured in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, where a fire broke out in a nine-story residential building during the Russian attack, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The latest strike comes amid a renewed wave of Russian attacks on Kyiv following a brief pause during the visit of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Russia resumed attacks on the capital shortly after the envoys departed on Sept. 7, before launching a large-scale missile and drone attack on Sept. 8 that killed five people and injured 35.

Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district was struck again on Sept. 9, when a Russian drone hit another nine-story residential building, killing a woman and injuring several others, including two teenagers.

In the days before the temporary pause, Kyiv had endured a sustained run of overnight Russian drone and missile attacks, with repeated air raid alerts and sirens, explosions, and damage across the city.