Russian bombs kill 1, injure 38 in Zaporizhzhia amid Kyiv's calls for civilian infrastructure truce

by Kateryna Hodunova April 22, 2025 1:03 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A residential building damaged in a Russian airstrike against Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on April 22, 2025. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures.

Russia attacked the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on April 22, killing at least one person and injuring 38, including five children, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian forces attacked the city at around 11:40 a.m. with two KAB bombs, with one hitting an infrastructure facility and another a multi-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia's residential neighborhood, Fedorov said.

The strike killed a 69-year-old woman and injured 38 people. Thirteen injured victims have been hospitalized, including five children.

Several nine-story residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged overall, and cars were set ablaze in the attack, the State Emergency Service said.

The air raid alarm sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:28 a.m. local time. About an hour later, Fedorov reported a fire in one of Zaporizhzhia's city districts as a result of the attack.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022 and has featured prominently in recent peace talks between Ukraine and the U.S.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities come as Kyiv offered a 30-day pause on strikes against civilian areas. Moscow signaled it would take the proposal under consideration, but continued in its strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also declared a temporary truce over the Easter holidays, even as Kyiv accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations during that period.

Moscow previously rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Kyiv and Washington on March 11 in Jeddah.

‘Territories are first and foremost people:’ Zaporizhzhia, Kherson residents anxiously watch Witkoff debate the land they live on
Zaporizhzhia — During what would usually be evening rush hour in Zaporizhzhia, cars move easily through main streets that were once choked with traffic. As the shadows grow longer, soldiers calmly remove camouflage netting from the air defense weapons they’ll man against Russia’s deadly attacks until the sun rises
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

