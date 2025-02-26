The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian censorship, Media, press freedom
Edit post

Russia detains independent journalist Ekaterina Barabash in Moscow

by Sonya Bandouil February 26, 2025 4:31 AM 1 min read
Russian film critic Ekaterina Barabash. (Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Investigative Committee detained film critic Ekaterina Barabash in Moscow, her son reported on Facebook on Feb. 25.

She is the mother-in-law of Ukrainian screenwriter Lyuba Yakimchuk.

The reasons for her detention remain unclear, but it is presumed to be linked to her professional activities, including her work for Republic, a Russian publication that was added to the foreign agent media register and banned in March 2022.

Barabash had also publicly supported Ukraine on her social media accounts and condemned Russia's full-scale invasion.

Republic Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Kolezev, who recently left Russia, confirmed this on his Telegram channel. Russian state-owned outlet RIA Novosti also confirmed her detention.

Barabash’s legal status and the nature of the case remain unspecified.

Her son, Yuri, has been living and working in Ukraine for many years.

Previously, Barabash was fired from Interfax in 2016 for criticizing Russian authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen thousands of his citizens arrested and many jailed.

Russia’s war objectives ‘not yet achieved,’ Kremlin’s ambassador says
“The constitutional territories of Russia have not been liberated,” Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Feb. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.