Russian journalist sentenced to 8 years in prison for publishing stories about Bucha massacre

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2024 10:02 AM 2 min read
Russian journalist Sergei Mikhailov, who was sentenced to 8 years in prison in Gorno-Altaysk, Russia, on Aug. 30, 2024. (SOTA/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sergei Mikhailov, the publisher of the independent newspaper Listok in Russia's Altai Republic, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Aug. 30 for "spreading fakes" about the Russian Army.

The charges relate to stories that Listok published about the Bucha massacre, where Russian soldiers murdered hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, as well as other Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

In his defense, Mikhailov said that he was not in a position to make editorial decisions about what stories were posted on Listok's website or social media accounts.

Mikhailov was first detained in April 2022, shortly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion. His trial began in June 2023.

In a final statement before his sentencing, Mikhailov said, "I categorically disagree with the accusation. All these years I have been writing what I consider to be the truth, even if this truth is bitter."

"The purpose of our publications is to reveal the truth to my fellow countrymen, to protect them from the lies of state propaganda. The fog of lies is becoming thicker, and I do not want our readers to be tempted by these lies and to voluntarily become participants in military actions, to become murderers."

Beyond the prison sentence, the court asked that Mikhailov be banned from working in journalism for four years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen thousands of his citizens arrested and many jailed.

In 2023, at least 21,000 people were targeted by Russia's "repressive laws" used to "crack down" on anti-war activists," according to Amnesty International.

The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
