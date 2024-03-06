Skip to content
Exiled official: Russian election organizer killed in explosion in occupied Berdiansk

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2024 3:51 PM 2 min read
People are seen by the sea in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 5, 2022 (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman who was helping the Russian government organize elections in occupied Berdiansk was killed in an apparent car bombing, Viktoriia Halitsina, the exiled head of the Berdiansk City Military Administration, reported on Telegram on March 6.

Berdiansk is situated on the Black Sea coast in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, around 65 kilometers (40 miles) south-west of Mariupol.

According to Halitsina, the woman was named Olena Ilina, and was a local member of the Russian occupation's election commission.

Russia will hold a presidential election between March 15 and March 17, in which President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, is expected to secure his fifth term in office. Russian plans to carry out voting in occupied Ukrainian territories, in violation of international law.

An explosive device allegedly went off when Ilina got into her car. She reportedly died of her injuries in the hospital.

A Telegram channel affiliated with Russian occupying forces in Berdiansk shared a video of what was supposedly Ilina's damaged car, alleging that an improvised explosive device had been placed underneath the vehicle.

Halitsina warned local residents in the occupied city to be cautious, as Russia will likely increase the number of its forces in the city. She also warned residents to avoid large crowds and polling stations.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
