Russian drones strike residential building, hotel in Odesa, injuring at least 9

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack on Odesa overnight on April 27, striking residential infrastructure in the city, officials reported.

Explosions were first heard in the city around 1:30 a.m. local time as Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian drone swarms approaching the city.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported that Russian drones struck a residential building as well as a hotel in the attack, with local fires burning at the scene of the strikes. At least nine people were injured in the attack, the governor added.

Several car fires and attacks on warehouses were also reported. The extent of the damage caused was also not immediately clear.

Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Situated in southern Ukraine, off the Black Sea, Odesa has served as a regular target of Russian attacks as Moscow continues its strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure.

On April 24, a drone attack on the city struck several residential buildings, killing a married couple and leaving another 15 injured.

Just one day prior on April 25, Moscow launched one of its largest aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 67 across the country. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 580 drones and 30 missiles in the attack.