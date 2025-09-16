Video shows moment Russian drone hits Kharkiv university building; 4 injured in the city

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike targeted central Kharkiv during broad daylight on Sept. 16, damaging an educational institution and injuring at least four people, officials reported.

The roof of an administrative building of the National University of Pharmacy was heavily damaged, Suspilne broadcaster reported.

The employees hid in the shelter during the attack, but one suffered shock, said Vice-Rector Oleksandr Kukhtenko.

A fire broke out at the building covering an area of 150 square meters, according to the State Emergency Service.

The aftermath of a Russian drone strike against Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district on Sept. 16, 2025. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)

Russia struck the city at around 11 a.m. local time, presumably using Geran-2 kamikaze drones, according to prosecutors. Local authorities said that some of the incoming drones were shot down.

The regional prosecutor's office released a video of a Russian drone hitting the university building in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district, resulting in a massive explosion.

Several civilians were wounded while in the streets. The injured victims include three women aged 51, 52, and 54, and a 89-year-old man. All are in stable condition, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

"The strike was carried out in broad daylight, near the city center," Syniehubov said, stressing that the damaged facility was a purely civilian target with "no connection to the military or defense industry."

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city lying just some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the border with Russia, is a regular target of Russian missile and drone attacks.