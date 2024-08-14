Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone struck a car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two combat medics from the Hospitallers Medical Battalion, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov, said on Aug. 14.

The strike occurred in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, located some 85 kilometers (52 miles) from the city of Kharkiv and about 22 kilometers (13 miles) from the Russian border.

The two medics in the car, a man and a woman, were killed, and three people in another car driving nearby were wounded, Bolvinov said.

Separately, Hospitallers wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty.

Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.