This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian "kamikaze" attack drone injured 12 people in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 10, including a 16-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The boy is in serious condition, the governor said. A dormitory and five cars were damaged in the attack.

The full consequences of the strike are being determined.