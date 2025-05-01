The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Drone attack, Civilian casualties
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 14

by Dmytro Basmat May 2, 2025 12:35 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
An image shows the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on May 1, 2025 that killed at least one person and injured seven others. Multiple residential buildings were struck by attack drones, causing multiple fires across the city. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia forces launched drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia late at night on May 1, killing one person and injuring 14 others, local officials reported.

Russia launched attack drones towards the city, striking targets at least 10 times and causing multiple fires, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The regional military administration later reported that a 61-year-old man had been killed as a result of the attack. The attack also injured 10 men and four women, and hospitalized nine victims, Fedorov said.

Footage of the aftermath of the attacks shows multiple homes as well as a residential building damaged as a result of the attack.

A video shows the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on May 1, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that apartment buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged in the attack.

Situated near the front line, Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities come as Kyiv has offered a 30-day pause on strikes against civilian areas. Moscow signaled it would take the proposal under consideration, but has continued in its strikes in cities across Ukraine.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

