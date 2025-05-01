Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia forces launched drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia late at night on May 1, killing one person and injuring 14 others, local officials reported.

Russia launched attack drones towards the city, striking targets at least 10 times and causing multiple fires, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The regional military administration later reported that a 61-year-old man had been killed as a result of the attack. The attack also injured 10 men and four women, and hospitalized nine victims, Fedorov said.

Footage of the aftermath of the attacks shows multiple homes as well as a residential building damaged as a result of the attack.

0:00 / 1× A video shows the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on May 1, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that apartment buildings, an educational institution, and an infrastructure facility were damaged in the attack.

Situated near the front line, Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities come as Kyiv has offered a 30-day pause on strikes against civilian areas. Moscow signaled it would take the proposal under consideration, but has continued in its strikes in cities across Ukraine.