Video shows Russian drone hitting Sumy gas station — 4 injured, including journalist

A Russian drone attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy injured at least four, including the manager of a local television station, local authorities said on Oct. 30.

The Russians carried out the strike with an Italmas long-range drone on Oct. 30, hitting a gas station, Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote on Telegram.

"Rescue workers were at the scene, surveying the area, dismantling damaged structures, and ensuring fire safety," Sumy Emergence Service said.

Four civilians were injured, including the Head of Sumy Channel, Maksym Tkachov.

According to the Institute of Mass Information (IMI), at the time of the attack, Tkachov had already refueled his car.

"Maxym Tkachov is currently in the hospital with through-and-through wounds to his legs. He also has a concussion," IMI said.

A Russian drone strike hit a gas station in Sumy on Oct. 30, injuring four people. Rescuers inspected the territory, dismantled damaged structures, and ensured fire safety.



‌Russia has stepped up its attacks on gas stations in front-line areas in recent months. The last attack in Sumy occurred on Oct. 18, injuring 2, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

Overnight on Oct. 30, Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack targeting energy infrastructure, killing three people and injuring at least 27 others.

Russian forces struck multiple thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, said.

Russia regularly targets Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure in drone and missile attacks as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine.