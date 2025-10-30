KI logo
Thursday, October 30, 2025
War

Video shows Russian drone hitting Sumy gas station — 4 injured, including journalist

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Video shows Russian drone hitting Sumy gas station — 4 injured, including journalist
Russia attacked Sumy with an Italmas long-range drone on Oct. 30, hitting a gas station. (Sumy Emergence Service)

A Russian drone attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy injured at least four, including the manager of a local television station, local authorities said on Oct. 30.

The Russians carried out the strike with an Italmas long-range drone on Oct. 30, hitting a gas station, Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote on Telegram.

"Rescue workers were at the scene, surveying the area, dismantling damaged structures, and ensuring fire safety," Sumy Emergence Service said.

Four civilians were injured, including the Head of Sumy Channel, Maksym Tkachov.

According to the Institute of Mass Information (IMI), at the time of the attack, Tkachov had already refueled his car.

"Maxym Tkachov is currently in the hospital with through-and-through wounds to his legs. He also has a concussion," IMI said.

‌Russia has stepped up its attacks on gas stations in front-line areas in recent months. The last attack in Sumy occurred on Oct. 18, injuring 2, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

Overnight on Oct. 30, Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack targeting energy infrastructure, killing three people and injuring at least 27 others.

Russian forces struck multiple thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, said.

Russia regularly targets Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure in drone and missile attacks as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

‘Vile attack’ — Emergency power outages across Ukraine as Russia targets thermal power plants in mass missile, drone strike
Air raid alerts were issued across the entire county overnight, with Ukraine’s Air Force tracking Shahed-type drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
UkraineRussiaUkraine's oil and gasSumy OblastCivilian casualties
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 30
Wednesday, October 29
Show More

Editors' Picks