Emergency power outages across Ukraine as Russia targets thermal power plants in mass missile, drone strike

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Emergency power outages were imposed on "all oblasts of Ukraine" due to yet another overnight mass Russian missile and drone attack targeting energy infrastructure, state-owned energy grid operator Ukrenergo said on Oct. 30.

"When electricity is available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo said.

Russian forces struck multiple thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, said.

"The attacks caused fires at the facilities and resulted in damage to power plant equipment. Following the strikes, energy workers immediately began damage assessment and recovery operations," DTEK said.

According to DTEK, this marks the third major attack on the company's thermal power plants in a month. Three energy workers were injured in previous attacks.

Air raid alerts were issued across the entire country overnight, with Ukraine's Air Force tracking Shahed-type drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, residential buildings were damaged and 17 people, including seven children, were injured as a result of the overnight Russian attack, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, five people were injured, including a seven-year-old child, according to local authorities. Also, critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged.

A 36-year-old woman was injured in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, as a result of the drone attack, local authorities reported, adding that a fire broke out in a home, and residential buildings were damaged.

Explosions were also reported in Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, far from the front lines in western Ukraine.

In Lviv Oblast, two energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

Air defenses were active in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported, adding that there could be interruptions to electricity supply amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia regularly targets Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure in drone and missile attacks as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Russian drones have hunted and displaced civilians from their homes near the front line in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Oct. 27, citing a new U.N. inquiry presented to the General Assembly.

As a result of Russian attacks on Oct. 26, at least nine civilians were killed and 45 others injured, regional authorities reported.