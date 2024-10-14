Skip to content
News Feed, Civilian casualties, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, Drones, FPV
Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2

by Nate Ostiller October 14, 2024 4:32 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian FPV drone attack on a civilian vehicle in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 14, 2024. (Ukraine's Interior Ministry/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kherson Oblast using a first-person view (FPV) drone on Oct. 14 killed two women in their car, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

Ukraine liberated the southern city of Kherson from Russian occupation in November 2022. Since then, Russian troops have regularly attacked the city and nearby areas along the western bank of the Dnipro River.

In recent weeks, residents of Kherson have reported an increase in indiscriminate Russian attacks using FPV drones on civilian targets in the city and other parts of the oblast, referring to the apparently new strategy as a "human safari."

The most recent incident occurred near the town of Beryslav, located some 75 kilometers east of the city of Kherson, the regional prosecutor's office said.

A civilian vehicle with five people inside was targeted with an FPV drone, killing two women aged 72 and 56, as well as injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed, the Interior Ministry said.

