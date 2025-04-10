Russian drone attack in Zhytomyr Oblast kills 1, injures 5, including teen

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike hit an apartment building in Zhytomyr Oblast on the evening of April 10, killing one person and injuring five others, according to regional authorities.

The attack killed one person and injured five, including a 14-year-old, Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitalii Bunechko said on April 10. The injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services and an investigative team are working at the scene, Bunechko said. A heating center and aid point are being set up in the affected community to support residents.

Russia regularly targets homes and residential neighborhoods in its aerial attacks against Ukraine.

The attacks come as Moscow continues to refuse a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has already said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire once Russia also complies with the terms.