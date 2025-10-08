KI logo
News Feed

Russian court nationalizes regional telecom operator over alleged 'extremist activities,' Ukraine support

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian court nationalizes regional telecom operator over alleged 'extremist activities,' Ukraine support
The Russian flag as seen through a bus stop post flies next to the Russian Embassy in the U.S. in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Tambov ruled in favor of Russia's prosecutors' office and nationalized the assets of regional mobile operator Lanta, the court announced on Oct. 7.

The Russian court ruled against "Alexander Viktorovich Zaitsev, Margarita Yuryevna Zaitseva, Alexander Sergeyevich Vasiliev, Sergey Valentinovich Shmarov, (and) the 'For Free Russia Association' on the territory of the Russian Federation due to extremist activities," the court claimed.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin toughened its grip on dissent, passing laws in March 2022 that prohibit what authorities label as "false" criticism of Russia's war.

Zaitsev, who owns 51% of Lanta's shares, moved to Bulgaria in 2017 alongside his wife, Zaitseva, where they established the non-profit, For Free Russia Association, the prosecutors claimed, adding that Vasiliev would facilitate the transfer of earned funds to Zaitsev, who would then use the money to finance Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Russian prosecutor's office also claims Zaitsev and Zaitseva supported Ukraine's pro-Western government following the EuroMaidan revolution in 2014 and Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, alongside protestors in Russia.

Russian authorities regularly hand out politically motivated charges without free or fair trials given to defendants.

Russia's Second Western District Military Court handed down lengthy prison sentences to four Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Sept. 3.

The POWs were accused of conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations against military and industrial facilities within Russia.

Investigation: Top Russian defense industry boss tries to lift sanctions, spills own secrets instead
Key findings: * Two years ago, lawyers representing an offshore company went to court to unblock a superyacht that had been detained in a Spanish port due to its links to Sergei Chemezov, an associate of Vladimir Putin. Chemezov is believed to secretly own a number of luxury assets outside of Russia. * Court filings studied by the Kyiv Independent revealed that the yacht changed hands several times. * All three owners are believed to have served as proxies for Chemezov, part of a strategy to
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Article image
RussiaRussian CourtsRussian censorshipRussian propagandaPolitical Prisoners
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 8
Wednesday, October 8
Show More

Editors' Picks