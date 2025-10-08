Russian court nationalizes regional telecom operator over alleged 'extremist activities,' Ukraine support

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Tambov ruled in favor of Russia's prosecutors' office and nationalized the assets of regional mobile operator Lanta, the court announced on Oct. 7.

The Russian court ruled against "Alexander Viktorovich Zaitsev, Margarita Yuryevna Zaitseva, Alexander Sergeyevich Vasiliev, Sergey Valentinovich Shmarov, (and) the 'For Free Russia Association' on the territory of the Russian Federation due to extremist activities," the court claimed.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin toughened its grip on dissent, passing laws in March 2022 that prohibit what authorities label as "false" criticism of Russia's war.

Zaitsev, who owns 51% of Lanta's shares, moved to Bulgaria in 2017 alongside his wife, Zaitseva, where they established the non-profit, For Free Russia Association, the prosecutors claimed, adding that Vasiliev would facilitate the transfer of earned funds to Zaitsev, who would then use the money to finance Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The Russian prosecutor's office also claims Zaitsev and Zaitseva supported Ukraine's pro-Western government following the EuroMaidan revolution in 2014 and Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, alongside protestors in Russia.

Russian authorities regularly hand out politically motivated charges without free or fair trials given to defendants.

Russia's Second Western District Military Court handed down lengthy prison sentences to four Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Sept. 3.

The POWs were accused of conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations against military and industrial facilities within Russia.