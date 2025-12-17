KI logo
Russian guided bomb attack hits apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least 26

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian guided bomb attack hits apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least 26
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with KAB guided aerial bombs the on Dec. 17, injuring at least 26 people, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attack reportedly occurred around noon, hitting two multistory residential buildings, infrastructure and educational facilities, Fedorov said.

There may be more people under the rubble, Fedorov added. The aftermath of the attack is still being assessed, the State Emergency Service said.

Photos at the scene showed firefighters trying to put out flames at an apartment building, while first responders treated victims.

Article image
A rescued cat in Zaporizhzhia, Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram)
Article image
An apartment burns in flames after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram)
Article image
Red Cross volunteers help a victim of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram)

A separate strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured one woman, according to Fedorov.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

The attack comes as Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners work to finalize a peace agreement amid Washington's push for an end to Russia's all-out war.

In the meantime, Russia continues its regular attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, and demanding terms that effectively amount to Ukraine's capitulation.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

