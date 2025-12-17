Russian guided bomb attack hits apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least 26

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with KAB guided aerial bombs the on Dec. 17, injuring at least 26 people, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attack reportedly occurred around noon, hitting two multistory residential buildings, infrastructure and educational facilities, Fedorov said.

There may be more people under the rubble, Fedorov added. The aftermath of the attack is still being assessed, the State Emergency Service said.

Photos at the scene showed firefighters trying to put out flames at an apartment building, while first responders treated victims.

A rescued cat in Zaporizhzhia, Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram) An apartment burns in flames after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram) Red Cross volunteers help a victim of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, Dec. 17, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration / Telegram)

A separate strike in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured one woman, according to Fedorov.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces.

The attack comes as Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners work to finalize a peace agreement amid Washington's push for an end to Russia's all-out war.

In the meantime, Russia continues its regular attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, and demanding terms that effectively amount to Ukraine's capitulation.