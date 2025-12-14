Russian attacks kill 2, injure 11 in Ukraine, hit Turkish cargo ship over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured at least 11 over the past day, regional authorities said on Dec. 14.

Ukrainian forces downed 110 out of the 138 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russia also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The missile and 10 drones struck six different locations, according to the statement.

Russia has carried out a large-scale drone attack on southern Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row, damaging energy, transport, industrial, and civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Earlier on Dec. 13, Russia attacked the Turkish ship Viva in the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's Navy. The ship, en route to Egypt, was carrying sunflower oil and had 11 Turkish crew members aboard. No casualties were reported.

A Russian missile attack near Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast killed an 80-year-old woman, the regional military administration reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia hit a gas station and a house in Semenivka. The attack injured a woman and her 14-year-old son, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 20-year-old man near Pokrovske, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

A 10-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman were injured in a Russian attack on Zarichne in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One person was killed, and two others were injured in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more residents were injured in Russian attacks in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.