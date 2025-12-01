0 out of 25,000

War

Russian ballistic missile hits Dnipro industrial area, leaving four dead, 40 wounded

by Tania Myronyshena
Photo shows the aftermath of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Dnipro on Dec. 1, 2025. (Local authorities / Telegram)

A Russian ballistic missile struck Dnipro industrial area on Dec. 1, killing four people and injuring 40, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at 10:14 a.m, about four minutes after Ukraine’s Air Force issued an alert about a potential ballistic missile launch from Taganrog, Russia.

The missile reportedly hit an industrial area, severely damaging a car service station and nearby businesses where people were already at work.

"Forty people were injured, the vast majority of them hospitalized. Sadly, 11 of the wounded are in serious condition. Search and rescue operations have been completed," the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration said in a statement on Telegram.

Suspilne Dnipro, reporting from the scene, interviewed Iryna, a witness and employee at the destroyed service station.

"One colleague was killed, another is in the hospital... The service station is gone, the cars are wrecked," she told the outlet, adding that she had been at work with her dog when the strike happened.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth largest city with a pre-war population of 968,000, continues to suffer from regular Russian missile and drone attacks due to its proximity to Ukraine's front-line regions, lying about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the nearest active fighting.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

