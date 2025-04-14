Russia 'mocking' US ceasefire efforts by attacks on Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Polish FM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on April 14 condemned Russia’s recent deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, accusing Moscow of mocking U.S.-led ceasefire efforts and escalating violence despite Ukraine’s commitment to peace.

"I just want to say how appalled I am by the latest spate of Russian attacks on Ukraine," the minister said upon arrival at a European Union foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.

"Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago. The heinous attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy are Russia's mocking answer."

A Russian strike on Sumy on April 13 killed at least 34 people and injured 119. U.S. President Trump called the attack a "horrible thing" but suggested it may have been a "mistake," without elaborating.

Another Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Sikorski urged Trump and his administration to take action, saying, "I hope that President Trump, the U.S. administration see that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill, and I hope the right decisions are taken."

The comments come more than a month after Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11. The proposal required mutual agreement, but Russia rejected it unless foreign military support to Ukraine was halted, a condition Kyiv has deemed unacceptable.

Though a narrower agreement was reached on March 25 to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea, that truce has largely failed to hold. The Kremlin has linked its implementation of the Black Sea truce to the lifting of some Western sanctions, while both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of violating the energy ceasefire.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also condemned the Sumy strike, saying Europe can only secure peace through collective strength.

"The horrific attack on Sumy shows once again that the Russian president continues to seek the destruction of Ukraine – and with it, continues his attack on European peace," Baerbock said in Luxembourg.

"It is now clear: whoever wants peace must protect Ukraine, must support Ukraine."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys called the Sumy attack "barbaric" and a "war crime," urging the EU to move forward with a 17th sanctions package against Moscow.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is once again challenging everyone — especially those dedicating their time for a good reason," Budrys said.

Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger stressed that Ukraine has shown willingness for peace, while "Russia continues the war with brutality. We want peace — but not a dictated one."

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said recent attacks prove "Russia does not want peace" and called for more pressure on Moscow and stronger support for Ukraine, including action on frozen Russian assets.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned the Sumy attack as a "Palm Sunday massacre," calling it evidence of Putin’s disregard for civilian lives and international law.

"Putin must be constrained," Barrot said. "The EU must impose the harshest sanctions, and the U.S. should reinforce pressure if peace is to be achieved."

Since the March 11 proposal, Russia has launched 70 missiles, 2,200 Shahed drones, and 6,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 11.

Despite U.S.-led diplomatic efforts, Russia has continued to list maximalist demands in negotiations and has shown little willingness to move toward a comprehensive peace deal. Ukrainian officials say Kyiv remains committed to a full ceasefire if Moscow agrees to do the same.