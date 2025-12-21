Russian troops launch nearly 100 drones overnight, killing 4, injuring 19

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 19 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 21.

Russian forces launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Russia’s Rostov Oblast, along with 97 drones from Russia’s Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 75 drones, while another 19 drones hit eight locations. Falling debris was also recorded at another location.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed, and two others were injured as a result of Russian strikes involving KAB guided aerial bombs and drones, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The strikes also damaged seven private houses and one residential building, and a recreation center across multiple settlements in the region.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one and injured four, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Three administrative buildings and eleven houses were damaged across several districts in the region.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia has launched another large-scale attack on civilian infrastructure, targeting transport, port, and industrial facilities. The strikes caused fires and significant damage to property, though fortunately, there were no casualties, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that seven people were injured as a result of Russian attacks. Four multi-story buildings and three private homes were damaged. Additionally, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, and a private vehicle were destroyed.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four others, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. There have been 33 reports of house damages, cars, and infrastructure.

In western Rivne Oblast, which sits far from the front lines, Russian forces also hit civilian infrastructure. One of the workers sustained a minor injury, medical assistance was provided on site, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval.

In southern Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia attacked with KAB guided aerial bombs, injuring one man and damaging a warehouse containing humanitarian aid, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.