Russian attacks over past 24 hours kill 3, injure 4

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured four more in the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov 23.

Russia targeted a total of eight Ukrainian oblasts over this period.

Russian troops struck Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Nov. 23, wounding a 51-year-old woman, the regional administration reported.

In the previous 24 hours, Russan forces attacked the southern region with a variety of different weapons, including mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and aircraft, killing one person and injuring another, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks were directed at civilian targets in the oblast, including factories, educational and medical institutions, and shops, Prokudin said on Telegram. Russian forces reportedly fired 29 shells at the city of Kherson.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked at least 18 different settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. A 61-year-old man was wounded in Shyikivky, Izium district, and hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, Syniehubov added.

The attacks on Kharkiv Oblast also reportedly damaged a number of buildings in Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vozlovyi, and Vovchansk.

Two people were killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast, and another was wounded, acting Governor Ihor Moroz said.

One person was killed in Pivnichne near Toretsk, and another was killed in the Chasiv Yar community near Bakhmut, according to Moroz. One person was reportedly injured in Avdiivka.

Russian attacks were also reported in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.