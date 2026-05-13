Russian strikes kill 9, injure 37 across Ukraine over past day, Kryvyi Rih among hardest hit

Russian attacks killed nine civilians and injured 37 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on May 13.

Russia launched 139 drones overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said on the morning of May 13, most of them Shahed-type deep-strike drones and various Russian-made copies. Ukrainian air defenses and electronic warfare systems downed or suppressed 111 of them, the Air Force said.

A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine involving hundreds of Shahed-type drones was ongoing as of publication time on the afternoon of May 13, with reports of casualties and damage still emerging.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was the hardest-hit region the previous day, including in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, where a Russian strike killed two people and injured four others, including a 9-month-old infant. Another four residents were killed in the Synelnykove district.

Across the oblast, Russian attacks killed eight people and wounded 16 others, according to statements by the local military administration on May 12 and May 13.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks injured three people in Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people, including two boys aged 13 and 17, the local military administration said.

Dozens of drones, as well as glide bombs, struck Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring five residents, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks.

A Russian strike set fire to an industrial zone within Odesa Oblast, but the local government reported no casualties in the attacks.

As a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight on May 13, some consumers in six regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts, were left without power, the Energy Ministry said.