Russian attacks kill 6, injure 45 in Ukraine over past day, hit energy grid

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six civilians, including a child, and injured at least 45 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 10.

The attacks come amid Russia's intensifying aerial campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months.

Russia launched 465 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine in a mass strike overnight, the Air Force reported.

Moscow's forces also deployed 32 missiles, including two Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, 14 Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and four Kh-59/69 aerial missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 405 Russian drones and 15 missiles, while four missiles failed to reach their target. Thirteen missiles and 60 drones struck at 19 locations.

Twelve people were injured during a mass Russian attack on Kyiv, eight of whom were hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The strike damaged residential buildings and caused energy and water shortages in parts of the city.

Emergency power restrictions have been introduced elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, as well as in the Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

A 7-year-old child was killed and seven other people, including a first responder, were injured during a strike on Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. A 40-year-old man was killed elsewhere in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Oct. 9.

Five people were injured during overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. A 68-year-old man was also injured in the region on Oct. 9.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians — two in Kostiantynivka and one in Sloviansk — and injured 11 others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

One person was killed and six were injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Nine houses, five multi-story buildings, a bank, a shop, a garage, and cars were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities reported.