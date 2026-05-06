Russian attacks kill 26 civilians, injure at least 118 over past day, as Zelensky's proposed ceasefire kicked off

Russian strikes on Ukraine killed 26 civilians and injured at least 118 others over the past day, regional authorities said on May 6.

Russia launched deadly strikes across Ukraine over the past day, particularly targeting Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, as a ceasefire announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky came into effect at midnight on May 6.

Moscow had earlier proposed a two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" for May 8–9, but Zelensky argued that his proposed timeframe would be enough to test whether a genuine pause in fighting could take hold.

Moscow has also accused Kyiv of breaching its own ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said Ukraine had launched attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS cited him as saying on May 6.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles, a Kh-31 air-to-surface missile, and 108 drones of various types, including Shahed-type drones, overnight, the Air Force said on May 6. It reported downing 89 drones over northern and eastern Ukraine, while the rest struck eight undisclosed locations.

The deadliest attack occurred in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs (KABs), regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on May 5.

At least 12 were killed and 43 people, aged 20 to 66, were wounded, Fedorov said. Eighteen of the injured remain in hospital, including four in serious condition, he reported on the morning of May 6.

Russian attacks wounded 49 people total in Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding region over the past day, Fedorov said on May 6.

"This was an absolutely cynical terrorist strike, with no military justification whatsoever," Zelensky said on X, condemning the Russian KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia and other attacks.

In the central-eastern city of Dnipro, an hour-and-a-half drive north of Zaporizhzhia, four people were killed and 19 others were wounded in a Russian attack on May 5, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on May 6. He said 13 of the injured remain hospitalized, including four in serious condition.

A map of Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike on a car killed a 69-year-old woman and wounded a 66-year-old man, the regional military administration reported on May 6. Six more people were wounded in the region by Russian drone and KAB attacks, according to the administration.

On the morning of May 6, two Russian drones struck a civilian building in central Sumy, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. The city authorities said that it was a kindergarten's building.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and its surrounding region, 17 people, including two kids, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 6.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, six people were killed, and 14 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on May 6.

In southern Kherson Oblast, a person was killed, and 12 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration reported on May 6.