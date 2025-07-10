12 killed, 52 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least 12 people and injured at least 52 over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 10.

Moscow's forces launched yet another mass aerial attack against the country, deploying 18 missiles and about 400 drones, including almost 200 Shahed-type kamikaze models, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia launched a wave of drones and ballistic missiles against Kyiv, attacking Ukraine's capital for the second night in a row. A 68-year-old woman and a 22-year-old police officer were killed in the attack, local officials said.

At least 16 people were injured, of whom 10 were hospitalized, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Fires broke out in apartment buildings, gas stations, and garages, and a primary healthcare center was almost completely destroyed, Klitschko said.

A 51-year-old man was injured in Kyiv Oblast's Obukhiv district, according to the regional military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, nine civilians were killed and 10 injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. This included five killed in an attack by first-person-view (FPV) drones against the town of Rodynske, and four killed and two injured during air strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka.

Two men aged 61 and 73 were injured in Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces deployed missiles, guided aerial bombs, and drones against 11 settlements in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings and six houses were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian attack by ballistic missiles against an agricultural enterprise injured three employees, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Russian drone and artillery attacks against Sumy Oblast injured four people, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were wounded during a Russian strike against the Vasylivka district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.