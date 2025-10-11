KI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 18 in Ukraine over past day, hit energy grid

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 18 in Ukraine over past day, hit energy grid
Firefighters putting out a fire after Russian attacks against Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Oct. 11, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least four people and injured at least 18, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 11.

Moscow's forces once again struck energy infrastructure, escalating the pressure on the Ukrainian power grid ahead of the winter months.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 54 out of the 78 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Twenty-one drone strikes were recorded at six locations.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drones struck vehicles of an energy utility company, causing fire. One employee was killed, and four were injured and hospitalized due to the attack, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian attacks then targeted firefighters who arrived at the scene. Critical infrastructure facilities and an administrative building were also damaged in the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the village of Serhiivka and injured four in the town of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three people — two men aged 33 and 56 and a 58-year-old woman — were wounded during Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks, including a child. Five houses were damaged, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia also attacked Odesa Oblast, damaging energy infrastructure, two residential buildings, and a hotel. One person was injured, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Russian drone strikes against Sumy Oblast injured two men aged 56 and 65, according to the regional military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 66-year-old woman was killed during a Russian attack on Huliailpole, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

7 EU states increase Russian energy imports in 2025, Reuters reports
Among the seven nations increasing their purchases, France saw a 40% jump, importing 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), while the Netherlands’ imports surged 72% to 498 million euros ($579 million). Belgium, Croatia, Romania, and Portugal also raised their imports. Hungary recorded an 11% increase over the past year.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 11
Saturday, October 11
Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna posthumously named Press Freedom Hero.

The IPI said Roshchyna's death on Sept. 19, 2024 "exposed the brutal treatment suffered by the dozens of Ukrainian journalists unjustly held by Russian authorities, and brought new urgency to the need to protect the press and secure accountability for attacks on journalists."

7 EU states increase Russian energy imports in 2025, Reuters reports.

Among the seven nations increasing their purchases, France saw a 40% jump, importing 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), while the Netherlands’ imports surged 72% to 498 million euros ($579 million). Belgium, Croatia, Romania, and Portugal also raised their imports. Hungary recorded an 11% increase over the past year.

Show More

Editors' Picks