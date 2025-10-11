Russian attacks kill 4, injure 18 in Ukraine over past day, hit energy grid

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least four people and injured at least 18, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 11.

Moscow's forces once again struck energy infrastructure, escalating the pressure on the Ukrainian power grid ahead of the winter months.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 54 out of the 78 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Twenty-one drone strikes were recorded at six locations.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian drones struck vehicles of an energy utility company, causing fire. One employee was killed, and four were injured and hospitalized due to the attack, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian attacks then targeted firefighters who arrived at the scene. Critical infrastructure facilities and an administrative building were also damaged in the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the village of Serhiivka and injured four in the town of Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Three people — two men aged 33 and 56 and a 58-year-old woman — were wounded during Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks, including a child. Five houses were damaged, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia also attacked Odesa Oblast, damaging energy infrastructure, two residential buildings, and a hotel. One person was injured, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Russian drone strikes against Sumy Oblast injured two men aged 56 and 65, according to the regional military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 66-year-old woman was killed during a Russian attack on Huliailpole, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.