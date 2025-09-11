Russian attacks kill 3, injure 25 in Ukraine over past day, damage Sumy cathedral

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 25 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 11.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 62 of the 66 Shahed-type and other drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Four attack drones struck at three locations.

In Sumy Oblast, a 16-year-old was injured when a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone struck a motorcycle on a field road in the Velyka-Pysarivka community, the regional military administration said.

Russia carried out 102 attacks across 52 cities and villages in the region, damaging a school, houses, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure.

In the Sumy city center, a Russian drone damaged the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the city's symbol and an architectural landmark, authorities reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 28-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized following an attack in the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed one person in Kostiantynivka and another in Novodonetske, and injured 10 elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people between the ages of 55 and 67 were wounded in Russian drone and bombing attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people, damaged a high-rise building, nine houses, an agricultural building, and a garage, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Three people were injured and one was killed during Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.