Russian attacks in Kharkiv oblast kill 1, injure another

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 26, 2023 10:17 AM 2 min read
A woman was injured after Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast, and a 57-year-old man was killed by a mine, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Oct. 26.

Russian forces shelled the Chuhuiv and Kupian districts, destroying a residential building and damaging several others. An 83-year-old woman was found injured in the rubble and hospitalized as a result.

In the village of Yaremivka, 30 kilometers from Izium, a 57-year-old man was killed on the spot by the explosion of an anti-personnel mine.

Syniehubov also said that de-mining works continued in the area, and 301 explosive objects were discovered and neutralized during the day.

Mines and unexploded ordinance have become a consistent threat throughout front-line areas of Ukraine and regions that were previously occupied by Russian forces. Even far behind the front, shell fragments or other unexploded ordinance still pose a danger to civilians.

Around 1/3rd of Ukrainian territory has been made unsafe as a result, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 14.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, mines and unexploded ordinance have killed around 250 people and injured more than 500. Another six million are likely threatened.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
