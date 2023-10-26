Russian attacks in Kharkiv oblast kill 1, injure another

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was injured after Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast, and a 57-year-old man was killed by a mine, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Oct. 26.

Russian forces shelled the Chuhuiv and Kupian districts, destroying a residential building and damaging several others. An 83-year-old woman was found injured in the rubble and hospitalized as a result.

In the village of Yaremivka, 30 kilometers from Izium, a 57-year-old man was killed on the spot by the explosion of an anti-personnel mine.

Syniehubov also said that de-mining works continued in the area, and 301 explosive objects were discovered and neutralized during the day.

Mines and unexploded ordinance have become a consistent threat throughout front-line areas of Ukraine and regions that were previously occupied by Russian forces. Even far behind the front, shell fragments or other unexploded ordinance still pose a danger to civilians.

Around 1/3rd of Ukrainian territory has been made unsafe as a result, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 14.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, mines and unexploded ordinance have killed around 250 people and injured more than 500. Another six million are likely threatened.