News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 2, injure 21

by Dinara Khalilova February 23, 2024 10:40 AM 2 min read
An apartment building in Kherson, southern Ukraine, damaged by a Russian overnight attack on Feb. 23, 2024. (Screenshot: Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine’s Kherson and Donetsk oblasts killed two people and injured another 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 23.

Russia launched 287 strikes against Kherson Oblast overnight and on Feb. 22, firing 1,716 projectiles from various weapons, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, wrote.

One person was killed, and two more were injured, according to Prokudin.

The Kherson Oblast attacks reportedly hit houses, a warehouse, a cell tower, the building of an archival institution, and port infrastructure.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A rocket attack on Donetsk Oblast’s village of Kostiantynopolske, 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the front line, killed one person and injured nine others, including four children, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Ten more people were injured in Russian strikes against Kurakhove and Druzhba, according to Filashkin.

The attacks against Donetsk Oblast damaged over 40 houses, two apartment buildings, and a boarding school, as reported by Filashkin.

Donetsk Oblast, located in eastern Ukraine, is partially occupied by Russia and continues to be a site of intense fighting as Moscow seeks to capture the entire region.

Dinara Khalilova
