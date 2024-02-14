Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Kherson
Edit post

Update: 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian attack on Kherson

by Martin Fornusek February 14, 2024 10:50 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson on Feb. 14, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 19-year-old man injured in a Russian attack against Kherson earlier on Feb. 14 died in the hospital due to his injuries, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration.

The strike also led to the injury of a 14-year-old girl, an 84-year-old man, and two women. The girl is hospitalized and in very serious condition, officials said.

The attack also damaged houses and caused fires in the city, Mrochko said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

During the previous day and overnight, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said in his morning report on Feb. 14.

He is in Russian captivity. She has late-stage cancer. Will they see each other again?
For Olha Kurtmallaieva, Jan. 31 was a day of dashed hopes. On that day, Ukraine and Russia carried out their 50th prisoner exchange since 2022, with Ukraine bringing home over 200 POWs – nearly half of them were soldiers who had for three months bravely defended the southern coastal city of
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.