Update: 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian attack on Kherson

A 19-year-old man injured in a Russian attack against Kherson earlier on Feb. 14 died in the hospital due to his injuries, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the city military administration.

The strike also led to the injury of a 14-year-old girl, an 84-year-old man, and two women. The girl is hospitalized and in very serious condition, officials said.

The attack also damaged houses and caused fires in the city, Mrochko said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

During the previous day and overnight, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said in his morning report on Feb. 14.