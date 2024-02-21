Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, HIMARS
Edit post

BBC: Ukrainian HIMARS strike in occupied Donetsk Oblast kills dozens of Russian troops

by Martin Fornusek February 21, 2024 9:26 AM 2 min read
A U.S.-supplied M142 HIMARS used by the Ukrainian military launches a rocket. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops launched two HIMARS missiles against a Russian military training ground in occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast's Volnovakha district where Russian troops were stationed, killing at least 60, the BBC reported on Feb. 21, citing undisclosed sources.

Volnovakha and the surrounding areas were captured in March 2022 during the first weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The attack took place during the day on Feb. 20 near the village of Trudivske, where units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, commonly stationed in Russia's far east, were deployed, the Russian language service of the BBC said.

At the time of the strike, service personnel of the fourth, fifth, and sixth companies of this brigade were allegedly lined up at the training ground and awaiting the arrival of the commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District, Major General Oleg Moiseev.

The news outlet said it possesses more than 10 photographs and videos taken after the strike, showing dozens of dead. The BBC has not published them for ethical reasons.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, also shared the claims on his Telegram channel, publishing footage of what appear to be Russian soldiers killed in the attack.

Russian or other Ukrainian officials have not made an official comment.

Why is Russia so vulnerable to HIMARS in Ukraine?
It’s been nearly a month since U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, had their long-awaited debut in Ukraine, but their combat record is already extensive. Using all the heavy and long-range weaponry available to it, including HIMARS, Ukraine began a campaign that has dest…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:38 AM

US Ambassador: 'There's no time to lose.'

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink told reporters on Feb. 20 that the U.S. does not "have a plan B" when it comes to the supplemental aid package currently being debated in Congress "because we're focused 100% on plan A."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.