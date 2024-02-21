BBC: Ukrainian HIMARS strike in occupied Donetsk Oblast kills dozens of Russian troops

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops launched two HIMARS missiles against a Russian military training ground in occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast's Volnovakha district where Russian troops were stationed, killing at least 60, the BBC reported on Feb. 21, citing undisclosed sources.

Volnovakha and the surrounding areas were captured in March 2022 during the first weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The attack took place during the day on Feb. 20 near the village of Trudivske, where units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, commonly stationed in Russia's far east, were deployed, the Russian language service of the BBC said.

At the time of the strike, service personnel of the fourth, fifth, and sixth companies of this brigade were allegedly lined up at the training ground and awaiting the arrival of the commander of the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District, Major General Oleg Moiseev.

The news outlet said it possesses more than 10 photographs and videos taken after the strike, showing dozens of dead. The BBC has not published them for ethical reasons.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, also shared the claims on his Telegram channel, publishing footage of what appear to be Russian soldiers killed in the attack.

Russian or other Ukrainian officials have not made an official comment.