News Feed, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
Russian attack kills 1, injures 9 in Donetsk Oblast village

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2024 10:25 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Kostiantynopolske in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 22, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Kostiantynopolske in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured nine others, including four children, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Feb. 22.

Kostiantynopolske lies 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the front line. The village was hit by the attack at around 4 p.m.

Preliminary evidence shows that Russian forces used "Uragan rocket launchers with high-explosive fragmentation warheads against the civilian population," the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

The person killed was a man who had been driving in a car, while the wounded children, aged 12, 14, 15, and 16, had been playing outside at the time of the attack, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

They received burn and shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. Multiple houses were also damaged.  

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said it had opened a pre-trial investigation into the war crime.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
