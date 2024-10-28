Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured at least 38 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 28.

At least 21 people were injured overnight, including five children, as Russia launched multiple air attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported.

The attack damaged a high-rise building and destroyed at least three apartments in the city of Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Ukrainian air defenses shot 66 Russian attack drones and 24 of them were lost across various regions, the Air Force said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian strikes killed five people and injured 13, with one child among the injured. Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure facilities, a medical facility, and residential areas in the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on his Telegram channel.

A woman and two men were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Governor Ivan Fedorov said that at least seven buildings were damaged during the strikes.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured and more than 50 building were damaged as a result of Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.