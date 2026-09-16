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Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

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The Kyiv Independent's Kateryna Denisova speaks with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, about Russia’s war against Ukraine, growing pressure on the Baltic states, and Europe’s response to Russian hybrid attacks.
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How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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