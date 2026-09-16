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Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says
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The Kyiv Independent's Kateryna Denisova speaks with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, about Russia’s war against Ukraine, growing pressure on the Baltic states, and Europe’s response to Russian hybrid attacks.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.