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40% of Ukrainians ready to relocate if conditions deteriorate 'significantly' this winter, poll reveals

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by Kate Tsurkan
40% of Ukrainians ready to relocate if conditions deteriorate 'significantly' this winter, poll reveals
Photo for illustrative purposes. Vehicle lights illuminate a highway during a blackout following a power loss in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some 40% of Ukrainians are prepared to relocate this winter if conditions in the country deteriorate significantly, a new poll released by Gradus on Sept. 16 revealed.

The survey, conducted by Gradus on Sept. 4–7, polled 1,000 Ukrainians aged 18–60 living in cities with more than 50,000 residents, excluding the occupied territories and areas with active hostilities.

In the lead-up to winter, Ukrainians are preparing for Russia to once again target the country's energy infrastructure in an attempt to make the country unlivable. Russia has already escalated its attacks on Ukrainian businesses in recent weeks, targeting supermarket distribution centers, postal facilities, gas stations, warehouses, railway infrastructure, industrial plants, and Black Sea ports.

According to Gradus polling, safety is the main factor that would prompt Ukrainians to relocate. However, only one in five respondents said they would consider going abroad — the rest would look for temporary relocation within Ukraine.

"Most" respondents said the decision to relocate would not be prompted by a "single inconvenience" but by multiple factors, such as infrastructure disruptions, safety concerns, and lack of access to healthcare, education, and other essential public services.

"There is an important shift in how Ukrainians are approaching the coming winter: they are increasingly less likely to see resilience as the ability to endure any hardship indefinitely," sociologist Evheniia Blyzniuk, Gradus' CEO, said.

"People are not panicking about possible difficulties, but nor are they relying on the assumption that things will somehow work out. They are assessing risks and preparing backup options."

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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