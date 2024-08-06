Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 19 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three and injured 19 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Aug. 6.

A total of 11 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter seven regions.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 16 Shahed-type drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and the Russian city of Kursk, as well as four Iskander M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia's Voronezh Oblast and two Kh-59 guided missiles from the Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces downed 15 drones, two Kh-59 guided missiles, and one Iskander M/KN-23 ballistic missile over Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the town of Toretsk in the Bakhmut district, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In the Pokrovsk district's village of Mykolaivka, two people suffered injuries, while the morning Russian attack on the village of Novoekonomichne injured six people.

In Kherson Oblast, the Russian army targeted 12 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and five others suffered injuries.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed due to the Russian attack with a first-person-view (FPV) drone in the Khotyn community, and two other people were injured due to the strikes with KAB guided aerial bombs, the local military administration reported.

Russian troops fired 495 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, targeting 10 settlements and injuring two women in the Vasylivka district, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk, a police officer was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 76-year-old man suffered injuries in the city of Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

There were over a dozen attacks in the Nikopol district over the past day. As every day, the Russian forces launched "kamikaze" drones and fired artillery, targeting the area, Lysak added.