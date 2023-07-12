Russian attacks kill 2, injure 12 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five oblasts on July 11, killing two people and injuring at least 12, local officials reported on July 12.

The oblasts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Cherkasy reportedly came under attack over the past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian artillery shelling killed an 85-year-old resident of Huliaipole, according to the head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration Yuriy Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces carried out almost 60 attacks on the oblast while damaging 43 civilian buildings.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one and injured five people, including a child, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional administration.

Russian reportedly shelled the oblast 67 times, including 21 times on Kherson.

A 74-year-old man was injured in the attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

Four people were injured in the Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

In Cherkasy Oblast, two people were reportedly injured due to an attack by Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones, according to Ihor Taburets, the head of the regional military administration, reported.