Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 12 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 12, 2023 10:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five oblasts on July 11, killing two people and injuring at least 12, local officials reported on July 12.

The oblasts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Cherkasy reportedly came under attack over the past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian artillery shelling killed an 85-year-old resident of Huliaipole, according to the head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration Yuriy Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces carried out almost 60 attacks on the oblast while damaging 43 civilian buildings.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one and injured five people, including a child, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson's regional administration.  

Russian reportedly shelled the oblast 67 times, including 21 times on Kherson.

A 74-year-old man was injured in the attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

Four people were injured in the Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

In Cherkasy Oblast, two people were reportedly injured due to an attack by Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones, according to  Ihor Taburets, the head of the regional military administration, reported.

Inside Ukraine’s costly mission to grind down Russia near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent interviewed a few dozen soldiers deployed near Bakhmut and visited their positions in late May and early June. The soldiers are identified by their first names or call signs for security reasons amid the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. NEAR IVANIVSKE VILLAGE, Don…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
