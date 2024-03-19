Skip to content
Russian attack on civilian car in Kherson Oblast injures 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 7:32 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops dropped an explosive from a drone onto a car in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 19.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The attack on the civilians took place near the village of Osokorivka, which lies on the bank of the Dnipro River.

The victims were diagnosed with "contusions and an acute stress reaction," and received medical assistance, Prokudin said.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces struck a road near the city of Kherson, wounding three civilians.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.