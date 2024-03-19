Authorities: 3 civilians injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the road between Antonivka and Sadove in the Kherson district on the morning of March 19, wounding three civilians, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The three men, aged 21, 27, and 44, suffered light injuries in the March 19 attack, the regional authorities wrote.

All of them reportedly received medical assistance.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on March 18 killed three people, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said earlier the same day.