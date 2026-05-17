At least 2 killed, 41 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 41 others over the past day, local authorities said on May 17.

Russia launched 287 attack drones overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said, adding that 279 drones were shot down or suppressed by air defenses. Eight drones struck seven locations.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 15 others injured, including a child, local authorities reported.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, eight people were injured after Russian forces launched more than 30 drone and artillery attacks targeting four districts, according to local authorities.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, seven people were injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Polohy, and Zaporizhzhia districts, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 960 strikes against 49 settlements.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast injured seven people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attacks targeted the city of Kharkiv and 14 settlements across the region.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured following Russian drone strikes, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out nearly 80 attacks on 30 settlements. Authorities reported damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

In a statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had launched more than 3,170 attack drones, over 1,300 guided aerial bombs, and 74 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week, killing 52 people and injuring 346 others, including 22 children.

Many of the strikes hit residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, he said.

"Our people need more protection, and everything that supports Ukrainian air defense ultimately helps save lives," Zelensky said.