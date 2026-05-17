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Ukraine's Svitolina wins third Italian Open title

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by Sonya Bandouil
Ukraine's Svitolina wins third Italian Open title
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns against China's Wang Xinyu during their women's singles fourth round tennis match on the eighth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia tournament in Rome, securing one of the biggest titles of her recent career.

In the final, Svitolina, ranked No. 10 in the world, defeated Cori Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, in a nearly three-hour match.

She took the win in three sets, 6–4, 6–7, 6–2, after a tightly contested second set that went to a tiebreak.

The victory marks Svitolina’s 20th career WTA title and highlights her strong form against one of the top-ranked players on the tour.

She previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, and reached the quarterfinals last year.

Svitolina, a celebrated Ukrainian athlete originally from Odesa, serves as an ambassador for Bring Kids Back UA, President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative to return Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russia.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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