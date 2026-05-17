Ukraine's Svitolina wins third Italian Open title

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina won the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia tournament in Rome, securing one of the biggest titles of her recent career.

In the final, Svitolina, ranked No. 10 in the world, defeated Cori Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, in a nearly three-hour match.

She took the win in three sets, 6–4, 6–7, 6–2, after a tightly contested second set that went to a tiebreak.

The victory marks Svitolina’s 20th career WTA title and highlights her strong form against one of the top-ranked players on the tour.

She previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, and reached the quarterfinals last year.

Svitolina, a celebrated Ukrainian athlete originally from Odesa, serves as an ambassador for Bring Kids Back UA, President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative to return Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russia.