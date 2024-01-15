Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast's Niu-York injure at least 3 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air and missile strikes against the village of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 15 injured at least three people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Five others had been trapped in the rubble of a building damaged in the attack, the governor added. Relevant services are working on the site to clear the debris.

According to Filashkin, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs against the village and launched a missile against the third floor of a building, collapsing its entrance.

"This is another cynical Russian attack on the civilian population," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Further consequences of the attack are being determined.

The village of Niu-York lies in the front-line Toretsk community, a common target of Russian strikes.