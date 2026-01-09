Russia will take over Greenland if US doesn't get there first, Trump claims

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 9 that an American takeover of Greenland is necessary in order to prevent Russia or China from seizing the territory first.

"(W)e are going to do something with Greenland, whether they like it or not," he told reporters. "Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."

Trump also said the recent U.S. attack on Venezuela was necessary to prevent Russia or China from "occupying" the country first.

The comments came as Trump assembled the leaders of major U.S. oil and gas companies at the White House to announce Washington's plans for seizing control of the Venezuelan oil industry. The briefing comes a week after the U.S. military invaded Venezuela and toppled the regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Trump told reporters during the briefing that U.S. military and economic intervention in other countries was necessary to prevent Russia and China from doing the same — not just in Venezuela, but also in Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

"We don't want to have Russia (in Venezuela). We don't want to have China there," Trump said. "And by the way, we don't want Russia or China going to Greenland ... If we don't take Greenland, you're going to have Russia or China as your next-door neighbor. That's not gonna happen."

Following the U.S. attack on Venezuela, Trump has revived his expansionist ambitions on Greenland, repeating claims that an American seizure of Greenland is a matter of "national security."

The island is home to over 56,000 residents and already hosts a U.S. military base. Its location makes it strategically important for access to the Arctic region, and the land holds vast mineral wealth and suspected fossil fuel deposits.

Though it is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a U.S. ally and NATO member, the White House has not ruled out the possibility of using military force to take control of the island.

Trump evoked his past as a real estate businessman when describing why he believes the U.S. should control Greenland.

"You don't defend leases the same way — you have to own it. Countries need ownership, and you defend ownership. You don't defend leases," Trump said, while sporting a lapel pin of his own image beneath that of the American flag.

Despite his aggressive message on Greenland, Trump insisted he was a champiton of NATO and a "fan" of Denmark.

"I'm a big fan, but you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean they own the land."

Trump said he would prefer to make a deal on Greenland, but insisted the U.S. would take action "either the nice way or the more difficult way."

"We're not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland," he said.

During the briefing, Trump did not address Russia's recent mass attack against Ukraine or its deployment of an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile close to the EU border. He did respond to a question about the possibility of the U.S. extending its policy of capturing foreign dictators to the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't think it's gonna be necessary. ... I've always had a great relationship with him," Trump said.