Russia will not be readmitted to G7, German finance minister says, rebuffing Trump

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2025 2:01 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on February 24, 2025 (Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will not be readmitted to the Group of Seven (G7), Germany's finance minister, Joerg Kukies, told Reuters on Feb. 25, despite U.S. President Donald Trump saying he would "love" to see it happen.

"The condemnation of the G7 of Russia's war of aggression is very clear, especially on the third anniversary of Russia's brutal attack," Kukies said.

Trump said on Feb. 13 that he would "love" to see Russia readmitted into the G7, calling Russia's 2014 expulsion from the group a "mistake."

"I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"Look, it's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8," Trump said, referring to the former name of the international forum.

Then-Group of Eight (G8) countries expelled Russia from the group in 2014 after it invaded parts of eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, G7 countries have collectively supported Ukraine with military and financial aid.

But cracks have been showing in recent days after the U.S.'s abrupt shift away from Ukraine since Trump took office last month.

The G7 is still discussing a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to disagreements with the U.S., Reuters reported on Feb. 25, citing Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

"We've been working, indeed, with the Europeans and Americans. We are still having some conversations," Joly said during the briefing when asked about the statement's status.

Joly's statement comes after the U.S. joined Russia and Belarus in voting against a U.N. resolution condemning Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

"Canada and other countries don't agree with the position that the U.S. advocated at the UN, particularly the resolution they brought up," Joly said.

Washington also opposes the wording "Russian aggression" in any joint G7 statement on the war, according to Reuters.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
